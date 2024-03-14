Marine Log’s TTB 2024 sees another successful conference

For the fourth year in a row, attendance at Marine Log’s TTB 2024 (Tugs, Towboats & Barges) conference exceeded expectations, attracting a growing number of vessel owners and operators, C-level executives, and shipyards. This year, nearly 300 people gathered to listen to insightful presentations and for networking opportunities.

The theme of the event this year was “Meeting New Market Trends & Needs.”

The U.S. tugboat, towboat and barge industry may already be the safest, most environmentally friendly, and most economical mode of freight transportation, but it is faced with the challenge of making a transition to a low-carbon future.

These were some of the issues on the agenda March 6 and 7 at Marine Log’s TTB 2024 conference in Mobile, Ala.

Presenters focus on market trends and innovations

TTB 2024 began with a keynote presentation by Capt. Rick Iuliucci, chairman of the board, chairman of Sustainability Task Force, American Waterways Operators (AWO) and vice president of operations at The Vane Bros. Company. Iuliucci spoke on the TTB industry’s unique positioning to lead the global discussion on sustainability, how public policies are needed to maximize sustainability on the waterways, and how sustainability can be approached as an individual company journey.

AWO once again joined Marine Log’s TTB event as its association partner.

“As the tugboat, towboat and barge industry’s advocate, resource and united voice for safe, sustainable and efficient transportation on America’s waterways, oceans and coasts, AWO is honored to be Marine Log’s association partner for TTB 2024,” says Jennifer Carpenter, president and CEO of AWO. “The conference’s focus on sustainability across the U.S. tugboat, towboat and barge industry could not be more timely, and we look forward to bringing together some of the best minds in marine transportation as we collectively navigate the many challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.”

TTB 2024 attendees network at the conclusion of Day 1.

Other topics included embracing the technology shift toward zero emissions, addressing workforce challenges, updates on the Hydrogen One towboat and the eWolf tug project, an overview of the unique M/V Green Diamond towboat at Kirby, how to fund a low-carbon future, navigating barge rates, and more.

Three panels rounded out the event. The first—moderated by Peter Soles, marine operations and business development for Glosten—focused on tug technology innovations and challenges for owners, operators and builders, and included panelists Lydia Benger, lead mechanical engineer on the Hydrogen One with Elliott Bay Design Group; Kelly Hooper, manager, naval architecture with Crowley; Christopher Mack Jr., COO of Foss Martime Company; and Beau Berthelot, vice president of business development and director of government affairs with Maritime Partners LLC.

A second panel, led by Crowley, went inside the crew quarters of tugs and towboats and how improving crew accommodations can support both job performance and employee retention.

And as the industry is set to undergo a “green” revolution to meet decarbonization targets, not everyone is convinced that these goals are tangible for everyone. The final panel challenged the realities of zero emissions versus the status quo (Tier 4 engines, etc.) with speakers from Master Boat Builders, Crowley and Kongsberg Maritime.

Marine Log’s Top Women in Maritime 2023 honorees were featured in a new video (see below) presented at the end of Day 1.

“Marine Log’s TTB Conference continues to grow in size, stature, and relevance,” says Gary Lynch, Marine Log publisher. “Our partnership with AWO has added significant value to the event and AWO members. We’re very proud that TTB has become the premiere event serving the tug, towboat, and barge market, and look forward to seeing everyone again next year.”

“I am excited to see how TTB and other Marine Log events evolve as we continue to take our events for the maritime industry to the next level by bringing industry voices and leaders in one room for two days to go over topics that are important to business managers, owners and operators in this industry,” says Heather Ervin, editor in chief of Marine Log. “We want the industry to be involved in our programming and networking ideas since this event is truly for them.”

TTB 2025 will return to the Gulf region next year with more details to be unveiled later this summer. Marine Log will host two other maritime industry events this year: Ship Repair USA, taking place June 11-12 in New Orleans; and FERRIES 2024, taking place October 29-30 in Seattle, Wash.

To submit presentation or panel topic ideas for any Marine Log event, please send an email to Heather Ervin at hervin@sbpub.com. For inquiries on sponsorships, contact David Harkey at dharkey@sbpub.com.