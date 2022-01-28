Vane Brothers takes delivery of fourth of four push tugs

Baltimore, Md., headquartered Vane Brothers has taken delivery of the Charles Hughes, the fourth of four 3,000-horsepower Salisbury Class push tugs under construction for the company by Chesapeake Shipbuilding & Naval Architects in Salisbury, Md.

With a length of 94 feet, width of 34 feet, molded depth of 10.5 feet, and working draft of 8.5 feet, the Subchapter M-compliant Salisbury Class of push tugs have a pilothouse eye-level height of 35 feet and are especially well-suited for working in confined, shallow-draft areas along the U.S. East Coast’s inland waterways.

Main propulsion power for Charles Hughes is provided by twin Caterpillar 3516 engines, each developing 1,500 horsepower @ 1,600 RPM and turning five-bladed Hung Shen SS propellers via Twin Disc MGX 5600 6:1 reduction gears to give the vessel a speed of 10,5 knots.

Download the vessel specifications.