Vane Brothers takes delivery of fourth of four push tugs

Vane Brothers takes delivery of fourth of four push tugsWritten by Marine Log Staff
Baltimore, Md., headquartered Vane Brothers has taken delivery of the Charles Hughes, the fourth of four 3,000-horsepower Salisbury Class push tugs under construction for the company by Chesapeake Shipbuilding & Naval Architects in Salisbury, Md.
With a length of 94 feet, width of 34 feet, molded depth of 10.5 feet, and working draft of 8.5 feet, the Subchapter M-compliant Salisbury Class of push tugs have a pilothouse eye-level height of 35 feet and are especially well-suited for working in confined, shallow-draft areas along the U.S. East Coast’s inland waterways.
Main propulsion power for Charles Hughes is provided by twin Caterpillar 3516 engines, each developing 1,500 horsepower @ 1,600 RPM and turning five-bladed Hung Shen SS propellers via Twin Disc MGX 5600 6:1 reduction gears to give the vessel a speed of 10,5 knots.