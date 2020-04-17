NYC Ferry takes delivery of first Tier 4 compliant vessels Written by Nick Blenkey









Designer Incat Crowther reports that the the still expanding NYC Ferry by Hornblower has taken delivery of its first EPA Tier 4 compliant vessels. Named H401 and Curiosity, the 29 meter ferries were built with an Incat Crowther digital design package that allowed identical vessels to be constructed at independent shipyards; Halimar Shipyard of Morgan City, La., and Breaux Brothers Enterprises of Loreauville, La.

Although the vessels were commissioned prior to the COVID-19 which has caused a drastic curtailment in ferry services and ridership, it is expected that the high passenger demand NYC Ferry has experienced since commencing operations in 2017 will return.

The new vessels complement the seventeen Incat Crowther designed 26 meter vessels and fourteen 29 meter vessels already been delivered to NYC Ferry. Four additional 26 meter vessels are currently under construction in the Franlin, La., shipyards of Gulf Craft and Metal Shark, with an additional 29 meter vessel under construction at St John’s Shipbuilding in Palatka, Fla.

On completion of these additional vessels, the NYC Ferry fleet will have grown to a total of 38 vessels in just over three years.

The two new vessels include seats for 354 passengers, dedicated bicycle storage, disability access, mobile device charging stations, Wi-Fi connectivity and a well-equipped on-board convenience store by The News Stand.

All the vessels are equipped with main engines from Baudouin, but unlike any of the existing vessels in operation, the new vessels are equipped with EPA Tier 4 compliant engines which further reduce emissions.

In order to bring the engines into compliance with Tier 4, Incat Crowther integrated a Baudouin-supplied SCR system into the vessel design along with the necessary urea tanks and dosing system components.