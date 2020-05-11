VIDEO: 19 killed in Iranian Navy friendly-fire incident

As many as 19 Iranian sailors have been killed and 15 others injured in a friendly fire incident in which, according to multiple media reports, a missile fired from a warship missed its target and hit the logistics support vessel Kenarak.

A number of reports identify the ship firing the missile as the frigate Jemara.

Iran state-controlled media report the Iranian Navy’s public relations department as saying that the incident happened Sunday as a number of Navy vessels were conducting an exercise near the waters lying close to Jask and Chabahar ports that respectively belong to neighboring provinces of Hormozgan, and Sistan and Baluchestan.

The Iranian Navy statement noted that the injured are currently in stable condition.

“Naval relief and rescue teams reached the location shortly after the incident, retrieving the injured and the martyrs from the vessel and transferring them to medical centers,” the statement noted.

The Navy statement confirmed that Kenarak had been transferred to a local pier for technical examination.