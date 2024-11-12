Karl Senner LLC and Steerprop in new partnership agreement Written by Nick Blenkey









Kenner, La.-based Karl Senner LLC has reached an agreement with Rauma, Finland-headquartered propulsion specialist Steerprop that appoints Karl Senner LLC as the Steerprop reseller throughout the U.S. for the inland waterways, and an authorized non-exclusive parts and service provider for products sold by Karl Senner.

The two companies have a longstanding relationship that goes back for over 20 years. Karl Senner LLC sold the first Steerprop units in the Americas in the year 2000 and has since supplied over 300 units to its customers. It says that it will continue to grow its footprint in the market, while supporting its existing customer base throughout the life cycle of each vessel, backed by its extensive parts inventory and industry leading service personnel, strategically located in New Orleans, Paducah, Seattle and Houston.

“We now have more than two decades of experience selling Steerprop products and supporting operators throughout a wide range of vessel types including: offshore supply vessels, inland towboats, harbor tugs, dredges, ATBs, Lift boats, and even ice breakers. Throughout the various working environments, and significant hours of operation, the quality of the Steerprop equipment has proven to surpass expectations,” said Karl Senner, president of Karl Senner LLC. “We are excited to continue promoting this dependable product and providing our customers with the most reliable thrusters on the market, backed by Karl Senner LLC’s best service and support in the industry.”

“With over 50 years of marine propulsion experience, Karl Senner, LLC is a well-known and respected reseller and service provider in the United States,” said Steerprop CEO Riku-Pekka Hägg. “ This reseller agreement with Karl Senner allows Steerprop to concentrate on our strategic targets across various segments. It also ensures that Steerprop’s customer-centric approach is consistently represented throughout the United States. The renewed partnership will further complement Steerprop Inc., our existing U.S. operation located in Houston, Texas We look forward to many years of collaboration and success in the future.”

Karl Senner LLC is also the exclusive sales, service, and parts distributor for Reintjes marine gearboxes throughout North America, and is rapidly expanding its systems integration and electrical integration divisions to service the marine industry.