Jumbo puts sails on a heavy lift vessel Jumbo Jubilee Written by Nick Blenkey









As wind assisted propulsion (WASP) continues to make inroads across all sectors of shipping, Schiedam, Netherlands-based Jumbo Maritime reports that it has successfully installed two mechanical sails on the heavy lift vessel (HLV) Jumbo Jubilee.

The WASP solution — two Econowind Ventofoils — is the latest in a series of innovative technologies installed on the Jumbo Jubilee which has previously received an efficiency boosting propeller coating, an AI powered anti-fouling monitoring system and an eco-control system. The eco-control system optimizes fuel use by minimizing consumption at a set speed, while the sails generate additional thrust, reducing the burden on the main engines and further cutting fuel usage.

“While not fully optimized for our vessel type, these sails will help us to gather valuable insights on real-world fuel savings and explore further optimizations that will allow Jumbo to reduce its environmental footprint even more,” says Jumbo technical manager Andres Cassanova

Photo: Barry ten Brinke/Jumbo

The relatively small footprint of the sails makes them an ideal solution for installation on a heavy lift vessel, where space is required for project cargoes. Additionally, the sails are flexibly mounted on a customized frame engineered in-house by Jumbo structural engineer Estelle Bongers. With this, the sails can be moved, or even transferred to another vessel should additional space be required for cargo.

“At Jumbo, we believe that every step towards sustainability is crucial,” says CEO Dan Kornheef. “The installation of these mechanical sails on Jumbo Jubilee is a testament to our commitment to decarbonize and innovate. While there’s always more work to be done, initiatives like this propel us closer to a greener maritime industry. We’re proud of our team’s continued efforts in making Jumbo a leader in sustainable shipping.”

The company’s approach is to apply multiple fuel-saving solutions to a single vessel, thereby making possible the measurement of each technology’s contribution to the overall picture.

Jumbo technical superintendent Patrick Feddes says that collaboration is essential to maximizing the fuel savings from the technologies installed on the Jumbo Jubilee.

“If you want to reduce your environmental footprint, it’s not only down to one part of the company,” he says. “It’s a team effort between those on board the ships and those on shore. The technologies play an important supporting role in creating energy savings, but a significant factor is awareness and cooperation throughout the various departments of the organization.”

“It’s the years of technical expertise, in-house engineering and strong teamwork that drive sustainable innovation from desk to deck,” says Casanova.