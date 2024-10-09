ESL Shipping orders “fossil-free” bulker quartet

Finnish dry bulk operator ESL Shipping , a subsidiary of Aspo plc, has placed an EUR 186 million (about $204 million) order with China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Nanjing) Co, Ltd. for a series of four new, fossil-free handysize vessels.

ESL says that the competitiveness of these next-generation ice class 1A vessels is based on an increasing customer preference, over time, for fossil-free cargo solutions and that the new vessels can be operated entirely fossil-free (in terms of fuel) by using green hydrogen-based e-methanol or biomethanol.

The design of the vessels and comprehensive model tests have been carried out together with Finnish ship designer Deltamarin (which is a China Merchants Group company) and the Swedish SSPA model test facility.

“Our strategy is based on sustainability leadership and our unique ability to develop and provide reliable infrastructure for the ice-bound Nordic green transition industries,” says Mikki Koskinen, managing director of ESL Shipping. “We have developed these state-of-the-art, highly flexible multi-fuel vessels in close cooperation with our industrial partners.”

ESL Shipping has been closely involved in the design of the vessels to ensure that they are fully tailored to meet local customer needs. The majority of key equipment, such as powertrain including battery hybrid drive, cargo handling equipment and many other leading technologies come from European companies.

“This investment is fully aligned with Aspo’s portfolio vision and financial ambition as communicated on Aspo’s capital markets day on May 14, 2024,” says Rolf Jansson, CEO of Aspo and chairman of the board of ESL Shipping. “ESL Shipping aims to be at the forefront in supporting its industrial partners towards delivering entirely fossil-free products and services. This investment in fossil-free handysize vessels is a natural step to take now, when the still ongoing investment in low-emission hybrid coasters [by ESL Shipping subsidiary AtoB@C Shipping] has proven to be highly successful.”

Having worked closely ESL Shipping on the concept design of the new vessels, Deltamarin has now been awarded a new contract that will see it continue to provide support throughout the entire design lifecycle until the project’s completion.

Deltamarin notes that vessels are optimized for key trade routes on the Baltic Sea region and transatlantic crossings, with the flexibility to operate on the U.S and Canadian Great Lakes. They are designed for exceptional adaptability and are capable of transporting practically any type of cargo, including containers, bulk materials, project cargo, timber, and paper products.

Their innovative design features an accommodation block at the bow, allowing long project cargo to extend over the stern, further highlighting the vessel’s adaptability. By integrating tweendecks to maximize capacity, the vessels can transport a variety of mixed cargo when needed. Their flexible design enables the vessels to respond to evolving logistical demands while ensuring operational efficiency, with the capability to operate using alternative fuels from day one.

Main particulars of the vessels:

DWT: 17,000 tonnes

Length: 150 meters

Breadth 23.77 meters

Shallow draft: 8.6 meters

Ice class: 1A