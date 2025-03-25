America’s largest heavy-lift vessel has a new name: TX-10,000

During the nearly two-year Golden Ray salvage drama, the giant heavy-lift twin-gantry catamaran VB 10000 played a central role in the operation. Now, the giant vessel has a new ownership and, on March 23, it got new name when Xenos Marine, a Matt Fish and Teichman Group affiliated company, christened its newly acquired vessel TX-10,000, after a mandatory five-year drydock maintenance at Gulf Copper Shipyard.

Xenos principals Kevin Teichman and Matt Fish welcomed invited guests followed by a blessing from Father Clint Ressler of St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church of Texas City. The event was celebrated with a patriotic moment as Ashton Teichman sang the National Anthem.

The TX-10,000, originally built for Versabar at Gulf Marine Fabricators in 2010, was later sold to TCM, a Teichman Group affiliate in 2020. It was acquired by Xenos Marine in December 2024. Xenos Marine, a joint venture between Matt Fish and the Teichman family, renamed the vessel to reflect its new ownership.

“The TX-10,000 is a true engineering marvel that performs ultra-heavy lifts safely and efficiently. After completing over 250 offshore platform installations and decommissioning projects, some of extraordinary note, it is known as one of the greatest heavy-lift vessels of all time,” said Kevin Teichman, CEO of the Teichman Group.

The TX-10,000 is the largest heavy-lift vessel ever built in the United States. It is U.S.-flagged and Jones Act-compliant, enabling unrestricted operations in U.S. waters.

The vessel measures 297 feet long, 310 feet wide, and 250 feet tall, with a 166-foot-wide span between its pontoons.

The vessel’s gantry system is rated for a 10,000-ton lifting capacity, though offshore operations are limited to 7,500 tons due to pontoon restrictions. Its propulsion system includes eight 1,000-horsepower thrusters—four per barge—with backup systems that provide a DP3 rating, allowing the vessel to maintain position within three feet in unlimited water depths. Additionally, the TX-10,000 features an eight-point anchoring system for shallow-water operations, two helidecks, and a control house situated on the port pontoon for unobstructed views of operations.

With 44 diesel engines ensuring complete redundancy, the TX-10,000 is a highly reliable asset for complex operations. It can also be equipped with two massive lifting claws: a single claw can lift 3,000 tons or two claws combined for 4,000 tons. These claws, the largest in the world, are capable of grabbing structures in depths up to 350 feet. Each claw measures 130 feet tall, opens to 180 feet wide, and weighs 1,000 tons each.

Its most notable achievement was its role in T&T Salvage’s dismantling of the Golden Ray, a 660-foot car carrier that capsized off St. Simons, Ga., in 2019 with 4,300 vehicles onboard. Its role in the Golden Ray operation cemented its place in history as one of the greatest heavy-lift vessels of all time.

Xenos principal Matt Fish has overseen all operational and logistical aspects of the vessel since its construction and played the same role for its predecessor, the VB-4000.

“

,” Being involved with this incredible asset, as well as its smaller predecessor, has been a uniquely rewarding experience,” said Fish. “As a former Marine Special Operations Operator, I understand the importance of preparation, problem-solving, and teamwork. These principles guide the Xenos Marine team as we push the boundaries of what’s possible.”

Following the christening ceremony, the TX-10,000 will return to its home base in Sabine Pass, Texas, to prepare for the upcoming decommissioning season.