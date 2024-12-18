World’s largest cement carrier will be Wärtsilä powered

Wärtsilä is to supply a complete propulsion package for the 38,000 dwt cement carrier ordered by NovaAlgoma in July.

NovaAlgoma is a joint venture between Canada’s Algoma Central Corporation and the Italian Swiss-based Nova Marine Group and the ship will not only be the world’s largest cement carrier, but the first ship in the category to be methanol fueled. Expected to launch by the end of 2026, it is already committed on a long term contract with one of NovaAlgoma’s long-time customers.

“This highly valuable new entry demonstrates the Group’s fleet development strategy and aims to address the significant increase in cement demand,” says Vincenzo Romeo, CEO of Nova Marine Group. “This will be the largest and most eco-friendly cement carrier ever built and is a tangible sign of our strong efforts towards a green fleet. Having Wärtsilä as the technology and solution provider supports our fleet’s effective transition towards decarbonisation.”

The Wärtsilä scope of supply includes two Wärtsilä 32 engines, one Wärtsilä 25 auxiliary engine, two gearboxes, two controllable pitch propellers, one tunnel thruster, three selective catalytic reduction (SCR) exhaust after-treatment systems, the propulsion control system, two shaft generators (PTO/PTI) and engine accessory items. The equipment is scheduled for delivery commencing in November 2025.

“Nova and Wärtsilä share a joint commitment to decarbonise shipping operations within the maritime industry,” said Roger Holm, president of Wärtsilä Marine & executive VP at Wärtsilä Corporation. “With this integrated package we are taking a holistic approach to the operation of this innovative vessel. This will allow us to support Nova with its sustainability goals around minimizing emissions and ensuring the most efficient energy utilisation during operations.”

The Wärtsilä 32 engine is designed for efficient and easy maintenance in combination with long maintenance-free operating periods. Wärtsilä says that its excellent fuel flexibility means that it can easily be upgraded to operate with methanol.