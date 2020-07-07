Wärtsilä introduces compact BOG reliquefaction solution

Wärtsilä has introduced a compact solution for reliquefying boil-off gas (BOG) onboard gas carriers and LNG bunker vessels, and for keeping the cargo cool under all operational conditions. Called the Compact Reliq, its design enables it to be installed on existing vessels without extensive modification work.

“Wärtsilä has been a pioneer in BOG reliquefaction and the Compact Reliq is a continuation of our strong development activities in this field,” says Kjell Ove Ulstein, Director Sales & Marketing, Gas Solutions, Wärtsilä Marine Systems. “As the global market for LNG applications expands in response to increasing environmental regulations, greater flexibility in meeting these growing needs is required. The Compact Reliq is an important and innovative new piece towards completing the puzzle.”

As with previously delivered Wärtsilä reliquefaction systems, the Compact Reliq is based on well-proven Brayton technology. This allows a portion of the BOG to be utilized as fuel for the vessel, while the excess can be liquefied and sold with the LNG cargo. Liquefying the BOG instead of burning it in a Gas Combustion Unit also has a positive environmental effect, as no gases are released into the atmosphere.

The system is prepared in line with Wärtsilä’s Smart Marine approach to take advantage of the latest digital technologies to optimize efficiency. It is ready instrumented for remote monitoring and online operational support, and requires minimal maintenance between 5-year interval docking. The Compact Reliq is compatible with Wärtsilä’s Operational Performance Improvement and Monitoring (OPERIM) protocol, and can be fully integrated with the ship’s Planned Maintenance System (PMS).