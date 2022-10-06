Volvo Penta, CMB.TECH partner on dual-fuel hydrogen engines

Volvo Penta is partnering with CMB.TECH, the clean tech division of Compagnie Maritime Belge, to accelerate the development of dual-fuel hydrogen-powered solutions for both on land and at sea applications.

The companies have worked together in pilot projects since 2017, successfully adapting Volvo Penta engines to run as a dual-fuel hydrogen and diesel solution via a conversion kit provided by CMB.TECH.

The companies say the strengthened collaboration will create synergies aimed at leveraging the competences and product offerings of both, establishing dual-fuel hydrogen technology as a low-carbon interim solution before suitable zero-emissions alternatives become viable. The partnership will cover pilot projects and small-scale industrialization of a hydrogen dual-fuel solution for selected customers.

“From the initial dual-fuel technology projects we have seen reductions of CO2 emissions up to 80%,” says Roy Campe, chief technology officer at CMB.TECH. “It is clear that the energy transition is a major challenge in many types of applications. With the dual-fuel technology we have been developing over the last few years, we can provide a cost-effective and robust solution for a variety of applications. We think there is huge potential in this solution for customers, both on land and at sea.”

“The development in this area is moving fast and with this partnership we see a great opportunity to further explore and be part of increasing the use and availability of hydrogen solutions,” says Heléne Mellquist, president of Volvo Penta. “I believe that this dual-fuel approach will appeal to many of our customers by its ease of installation, maintenance, and use. In addition, it will help accelerate our customers’ transition to more sustainable operations.”

The design and testing of the hydrogen-injection system will take place at CMB.TECH’s Technology and Development Center in Brentwood, U.K., where Volvo Penta engines will be tested to optimize the hydrogen-diesel injection strategy for maximum reliability and emission savings.

FUTURE PROOF

“The simplicity of the dual fuel technology allows a quick introduction into many applications,” says Campe. “The potential to decarbonize with green hydrogen is huge, but many applications require a fallback scenario of traditional fuel to maintain a viable business. With the dual fuel technology, your asset is future proof, even without a full coverage of a reliable hydrogen infrastructure today.”

“This solution is a valuable tool to have on our way to reaching our ambitious commitment to the Science Based Targets initiative where we aim to reach net-zero value chain emissions by 2040,” says Mellquist. “There is no ‘one-solution-fits-all’ answer, which is why Volvo Penta is investing heavily in exploring a wide range of sustainable and bridging technologies—such as hybridization, electric drivelines, fuel cells and alternative fuels for combustion engines—giving customers the opportunity to find the technology that works best for their application.”