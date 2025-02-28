Valmet methanol fuel supply tech picked for cable layer duo

Espoo, Finland-headquartered Valmet is to supply a marine methanol fuel automation control system for two cable-laying vessels on order for Jan De Nul at the China Merchants Heavy Industry (Jiangsu) shipyard for Jan De Nul.

“Valmet has experience in green fuel supply system control. Their technical expertise can add value to our operations,” says Philippe Hermans, manager vessel construction atJan De Nul.

Gavin Wang, Valmet’s marine sales manager, automation systems says that the Valmet DNA distributed control system has strong processing capability and reliability, which can meet the high safety standard of Jan De Nul.

“I am confident the investment will support Jan De Nul in leading a green and low-carbon operating model in the subsea cable business,” he says.

The delivery includes the application of methanol control system and methanol safety system with a total of 1000 I/O, four communication ports, and remote access, among which the methanol safety system meets SIL2 requirem

Valmet has extensive automation expertise in green fuel powered ships for both new building and retrofit projects, with a global service network and lifecycle approach. Valmet was also the automation supplier for the first global methanol project for Stena Line back in 2014.