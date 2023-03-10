Two U.S. RO/RO operators opt for Orca AI

U.S. based ship operators, American Roll-On Roll-Off Carrier (ARC) and Liberty Maritime Corporation, are to deploy the Orca AI automated situational awareness platform across their RO/RO fleets.

Liberty was one of the early collaborators with Orca AI, deploying the first Orca AI unit on a U.S.-flag RO/RO vessel, Liberty Pride, in 2019.

The platform, which is installed on Liberty’s RO/RO vessels and on ARC’s entire fleet, acts as a fully automatic watch-keeper, powered by computer vision and deep learning algorithms that detect, track and classify navigation-applicable targets that may pose a risk to the vessel.

Orca AI presents risks via user-friendly interface

It is operational 24/7, prioritizes risk and presents it in a user-friendly interface. An office dashboard also highlights potential high-risk events, providing the operations teams ashore with insights and recommendations that help them to enhance the safety of their fleets.

“ARC is pleased to have added Orca AI to our suite of bridge resource tools,” said Fred Finger, SVP of operations at American Roll-On Roll-Off Carrier. “This technology brings an additional level of situational awareness to assist our bridge teams in their decision-making process.”

“We were looking for a solution that allows our operations team and masters to optimise vessel safety while adhering to vessel schedule requirements,” said Joshua M. Shapiro, COO of Liberty Maritime Corporation. “We chose to partner with Orca AI to enhance the safety of our operations and to provide our fleet management team a more in- depth understanding of how our ro-ro vessels are performing under various navigational conditions,” said Joshua M. Shapiro, COO of Liberty Maritime Corporation.

Commenting on the deal with ARC and Liberty, Yarden Gross, CEO and co-founder of Tel-Aviv, Israel, headquartered Orca AI, said: “We are excited to work with Liberty and ARC, two of the leading U.S. RO/RO operators and innovation- driven companies, who understand that technology is a key enabler of safer and more operationally efficient shipping operations.”