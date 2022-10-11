Serco selects Thrustmaster propulsion system for DARPA unmanned ship project Written by Nick Blenkey









The revolutionary new medium unmanned surface vessel (MUSV) that Herndon, Va., headquartered Serco Inc. is to deliver to the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) under a recent contract will have a customized thruster propulsion system developed by Houston-based Thrustmaster of Texas.

The Thrustmaster propulsion system is an essential component of the advanced platform design developed by Serco to meet the unique and stringent performance requirements of the DARPA contract.

“Thrustmaster is honored to be selected by SERCO for this challenging project,” said Joe Bekker, President of Thrustmaster of Texas. “We are looking forward to providing the next generation thruster propulsion system technology to demonstrate the multiplicity of capabilities that thrusters bring to both military and commercial vessels. The thruster system developed for the NOMARS platform uses a combination of proven and highly reliable thruster component technologies with an innovative hydrodynamic design that allows for the thruster to support not only critical propulsion requirements but also to meet additional maneuvering and endurance requirements. We are proud to be a critical part of this project and pleased to support not only the thruster design and production but also the initial NOMARS system level testing at our 300,000 square foot facility in Houston, Texas.”

Thrustmaster is currently providing the Auxiliary Propulsion Units (APU) for the Independence (LCS-2) Class platforms and is developing and manufacturing the APU for the Constellation (FFG-62) Class Frigate program.