Production of first WindWings gets under way

BAR Technologies’ WindWings solid sails have received a lot of media attention as ship operators increasingly eye retrofits of wind assisted propulsion as a means of reducing carbon emissions. Now BAR Technologies and Yara Marine Technologies report that the first cut of steelwork for the first production run of WindWings has been completed.

During the first half of 2023, two WindWings will be installed on the MC Shipping-owned vessel Pyxis Ocean, and four WindWings will be installed on the Berge Olympus, owned by Berge Bulk.

Global commodities business, Cargill, which charters the Pyxis Ocean, will be the first operator to see fuel savings and lower carbon emissions from the WindWings installation.

The installation of WindWings is claimed to allow operators to save about 1.5 tonnes of fuel per WindWing per day on average global routes. This directly facilitates a significant contribution to CO2 reduction in the shipping industry – with about 4.7 tonnes of CO2 saved per WindWing per day assuming the use of heavy fuel oil for main propulsion.

At present, production is focused on the main spar elements that give the WindWings their height, alongside the associated booms, towers, and slew bearings.

Concurrently, manufacturing is also progressing on the tilt mechanism that will provides vessel charterers with the ability to stow the WindWings during dockside operations, when passing under structures, or in certain sea conditions.

The composite parts of the wings are also well advanced with the assembly and testing to follow.

“The failure of COP27 to reach consensus on phasing down fossil fuels has reminded us of the imperative to keep innovating at an industry level in order to reach our goals for decarbonizing global bulk shipping,” said John Cooper, CEO at BAR Technologies.

“With the CII regulations set to come into force in January 2023, vessel owners are not in a position to just do nothing – they must have a plan for emissions and manage this planning within set deadlines,” Cooper added. “The positive news is that with technologies like WindWings, alongside much of the work being done into future powertrains, vessel owners have options on the table to be able to adapt quickly, reducing the risk of stranded assets.”

“Berge Bulk’s decision to equip its Newcastlemax bulker Berge Olympus with four WindWings shows that wind-assisted propulsion is one of the key technologies in their transition strategy towards Net Zero. We are very proud to support our customer in reducing the emissions from Berge Olympus by 19 tonnes of CO2 per day on an average route. This is a major result for decarbonization of this bulk carrier,” said Thomas Koniordos, CEO at Yara Marine Technologies, which manages the value chain from procurement, construction, installation, service, and training for WindWings in global locations.

“The interest in WindWings from the industry is thrilling and we are happy with the progress we achieved in the value chain to ensure the ready availability of this technology to meet the needs of the shipping industry worldwide.”

