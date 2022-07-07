Peter Döhle group signs up 130 ships for Seably on-line training marketplace Written by Nick Blenkey









Hamburg-headquartered Peter Döhle Schiffahrts-KG has reached an agreement that will give 130 of its ships and over 5,500 seafarers access to maritime training via the Seably online marketplace.

creates smarter education for the industry through a fusion of good content, usability, and technology.”

Earlier this year, Seably became the first digital training platform to receive a new DNV competence certification, DNV SeaSkill standard ST-0595.

Peter Döhle opted to use Seably for maritime training followed a detailed process of in-depth research, trials and due diligence.

“Before deciding on Seably, we had a series of different providers and learning platforms,” said Rainer Starke, the company’s training manager. “Our goal was to establish a solution which is easy to implement and offers a wide variety of training. We embarked on a thorough market research exercise, where we looked at possible solutions for our fleets. When we came across Seably, we were attracted to its unique approach. So, we asked a number of our captains to trial it ‘under cover.’ They logged in as normal users and provided us with very good positive feedback.”

“The other winning factor was the system itself,” said Holger Egener, head of HR at Peter Döhle. “The cloud-based solution – which does not need installation of any additional software – is fully aligned to our security protocols. With Seably, crew can access the marketplace from anywhere, on their own devices, at sea or on shore. That means that if we need to reach out to our seafarers to bring training options to their attention, they can immediately access them and download them on to their devices. Nowadays every seafarer has a smartphone, so we are working with systems and devices that are familiar and easily accessible. Wrap this all up in a solution that is delivered by specialists who are there to respond to our requests, who are available to answer all our questions and who also made it easy for us to conclude – then you can see why we believe that Seably is the right solution for us.”

Through this arrangement, Peter Döhle seafarers have access to both customized company content as well free and full access to the dedicated and exclusive content, tools and learning plansavailable on the Seably marketplace.

“We are immensely proud that a large and prestigious organization such as the Peter Döhle Group has chosen Seably as its e-learning partner,” said Seably CEO Andrea Lodolo. “As a premier destination for seafarers, superyachts and shipping companies globally, at Seably they will access new immersive technologies and dedicated content in addition to professional, well-being and mental health support.”

Seably offers more than 450 dedicated courses developed by industry specialists and practitioners, covering a wide range of topics and skills. It has a shared revenue algorithm for the international community of course providers. The Seably platform can be accessed online and offline, at any time on land or at sea using apps, PCs and mobile devices.