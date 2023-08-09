Op-Ed: Real-time wind monitoring for wind-assisted propulsion Written by









By Mikko Nikkanen, Head of Maritime at Vaisala

Did you know that the shipping industry significantly contributes to greenhouse gas emissions, the primary cause of climate change?

As world trade continues to grow, countless cargo ships traverse our oceans, belching black clouds into the sky as they chug across our oceans, leaving a trail of pollution in their wake. About 80% of global trade by volume and more than 70% of international trade by value is carried by fossil fuel-burning cargo ships. Maritime transport emits around 940 million tons of CO 2 annually and is responsible for about 2.5% of global greenhouse gas emissions — and growing yearly.

In response to air pollution and climate change, industry standards and public expectations are rapidly shifting. Between International Maritime Organization regulations calling for a 40% reduction of CO 2 emissions by 2030 and 70% by 2050 compared to 2008 and new energy and operational efficiency standards imposed on all existing ships this year, the shipping industry faces both internal pressure and demands from customers and the public to move further toward zero-carbon shipping.

The shipping industry must move toward greener, more sustainable practices to combat climate change and improve the world’s air quality.

One promising solution?

Wind-assisted ship propulsion — or WASP —utilizes wind power and rotor sails, mechanical sails or other wind propulsion technologies to propel ships, reduces carbon emissions and decreases the industry’s reliance on expensive, polluting fossil fuels.

By harnessing the power of the wind, WASP can help reduce fuel consumption and emissions while also increasing the sustainability of the shipping industry. Despite the evolving technology’s vast promise, its success hinges on the accuracy and reliability of real-time and remote wind measurement.

Existing wind sensors used in commercial shipping vessels are often inadequate in providing accurate information or are not positioned correctly to maximize the benefits of wind-assisted propulsion. High-quality, accurate and dependable wind sensing technology is critical to maximizing wind-assisted propulsion — not only for collecting the most wind but also for optimizing power when the air is still. Fortunately, technological advancements make WASP an increasingly viable option for modern shipping vessels.

The goal of WASP is to maximize thrust from the wind, and today’s marine-proof ultrasonic wind sensors and lidars for remote wind measurements empower with accurate, precise data on wind speed and direction to do precisely that. These solutions make it possible to take full advantage of the available wind power to achieve optimal performance, reduce fuel consumption and minimize carbon emissions. The ability to nowcast upcoming wind conditions and the addition of hyperlocal weather also significantly affect propulsion power and system performance.

In addition to optimizing and maximizing the benefits of wind-assisted propulsion, lidar-based real-time remote wind measurement technologies also have the potential to improve safety in the shipping industry, equipping wind propulsion systems automatically with information to avoid potential hazards and reduce the risk of accidents.

Wind-assisted ship propulsion is the future of sustainable shipping — and real-time and remote wind measurement technologies are the key to unlocking its full potential. By delivering precise measurements, these solutions enable automation systems to recognize and leverage all wind conditions, use the maximum available propulsion power and calculate the corresponding fuel savings and improve the safety of the system. With WASP technology, shipping companies can reduce fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions and ultimately pave the way for a greener, cleaner global shipping industry.

Now is the time to embrace this promising solution and sail toward a brighter, more sustainable future!