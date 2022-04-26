New Wärtsilä large bore engine will debut in Utopia of the Seas Written by Nick Blenkey









Royal Caribbean Cruises’ latest Oasis class cruise ship, Utopia of the Seas, will be the first ship powered by Wärtsilä 46TS-DF engines. Designed with a focus on efficiency, environmental performance, and fuel flexibility, the 460 mm bore x 580 mm stroke 46TS-DF is the latest addition to the Wärtsilä multi-fuel engine portfolio. Wärtsilä says that it signals a new era of medium-speed marine engines and, In gas fuel mode, the highest efficiency thus far achieved in the medium-speed engine market.

The Utopia of the Seas, which is bring built by French shipbuilder Chantiers de l’Atlantique, will feature six Wärtsilä 46TS-DF engines with gas valve units, NOx reducer SCR systems, and LNGPac.



“Cutting-edge efficiency and leading environmental performance are crucial factors when designing our new ships,” says Harri Kulovaara, EVP newbuilding and innovation, Royal Caribbean Group. “We were delighted to work with Wärtsilä – as well as with the shipyard Chantiers de l’Atlantique – from an early stage in development to make sure these engines are the ideal fit to power the latest addition to our fleet while advancing our sustainability journey.”

DECARBONIZATION

Wärtsilä says the overriding basis for this new medium-speed engine launch is to be able to offer a future-proof solution for owners and operators to reach decarbonization targets. The Wärtsilä 46TS-DF has a two-stage turbocharging to deliver high levels of efficiency and power density across a wide operational range for vessels in all segments of the industry. This level of efficiency reduces fuel consumption and lowers emissions, while being easily retrofittable for future carbon-neutral and carbon-free fuels as they become widely available.

“The maritime sector is having to adapt to the transitional effects caused by the need to meet decarbonization goals within a relatively short period of time,” says Stefan Nysjö, vice president, power supply, Wärtsilä Marine Power. “This new engine launch provides an important boost towards achieving those goals. It delivers the power to change by setting a new benchmark for greater sustainability through high efficiency, emissions performance, and fuel flexibility.”

Development of the Wärtsilä 46TS-DF engine has been based on the extensive experience gained from the company’s Wärtsilä 46, 46F, and 50 engine families. It is available in 6 to 16-cylinder configurations, corresponding to a power output range of 7.8 to 20.8 MW at 600 rpm. It features an intrinsically modular design, which simplifies upgradability and modifications for alternative future fuels.

The dual-fuel Wärtsilä 46TS-DF engine can run LNG, which dramatically reduces air pollutants as well as offering a viable platform for further decarbonization through the use of bio- or synthetic methane in the future.