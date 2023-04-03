New FMD high-speed engine to be tested for Navy’s LUSV platform Written by Nick Blenkey









Within months of its introduction, Fairbanks Morse Defense’s new high speed engine, the nForcer, is to be tested for the Navy’s large unmanned surface vessel (LUSV) platform.

FMD has been contracted to provide and test one nForcer engine to qualify for LUSV platform. To qualify, the new FMD high-speed engine must perform for a minimum of 720 hours in a land-based test environment without human intervention. Testing will begin in third quarter 2023.

“The LUSV platform has unprecedented power and propulsion requirements, which means that the Navy needs a power-dense engine with a reliable track record,” said FMD CEO George Whittier. “While the nForcer is the most power-dense high-speed engine on the market, this award will drive incremental design improvements to support extended unmanned operations in a marine environment. It’s an extraordinary example of the numerous technological solutions offered by FMD that align with the distinctive needs of the LUSV program.”

The FY 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) requires a 720-hour demonstration of critical systems for the LUSV platform. The engine’s low lube oil consumption, which supports 90-day unmanned mission intervals, enables the engine’s extended operation.

FMD, which is a MAN Energy Solutions SE licensee, launched the 175-millimeter bore nForcer engine earlier this year. It will be available with 12, 16, or 20 cylinders and operates at 1,800 – 2,000 RPM with a power output rating of 1,740 – 4,400 kW, making it one of the most power-dense high-speed engines available for maritime use.

FMD anticipates that the nForcer engine will be ready to integrate with U.S. Naval platforms within the next two years.

Offered by FMD and serviced worldwide, the company’s proven marine technology is engineered to ensure reliable operation, extended asset lifecycles, and minimal downtime.

In addition to delivering power and propulsion systems, FMD has repeatedly been selected by the Navy and Military Sealift Command to provide mission-critical marine technology, turnkey services, and OEM parts throughout the vessel.