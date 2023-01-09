FMD introduces its first high-speed engine

Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management, is expanding its naval defense capabilities by offering the nForcer FM 175D engine, its first engine designed for high-speed applications. With more power density than competing high-speed engines in the maritime defense marketplace, the nForcer FM 175D is well suited to support the substantial power and propulsion needs of the Navy’s unmanned programs.

“The Navy’s future fleet will be electric, and the power requirements for each vessel to support advanced weapons and detection systems alongside standard operations will be greater than anything else we’ve seen over the past 20-30 years,” said George Whittier, FMD CEO. “Fairbanks Morse Defense has provided the Navy with some of the most trusted power and propulsion systems on the planet for nearly 100 years, making us uniquely qualified to support the Navy’s future efforts to protect the freedom of the seas with this high-speed engine.”

The 175 millimeter bore nForcer FM 175D engine will be available with 12, 16, or 20 cylinders for mechanical or electric propulsion for onboard power generation. It operates at 1,800 – 2,000 RPM and has a power output rating of 1,740 – 4,400 kW, making it one of the most power-dense high-speed engines available for maritime use.

FMD, which is a MAN Energy Solutions SE licensee, anticipates the nForcer FM 175D engine will be ready to integrate with naval fleets within the next two years.

Offered by FMD and serviced worldwide, the engine’s proven marine technology is engineered for excellence to ensure reliable operation, extended asset lifecycles, and minimal downtime. In addition to delivering its power and propulsion systems, the defense contractor has repeatedly been selected by the Navy and Military Sealift Command to provide mission-critical marine technology, turnkey services, and OEM parts throughout the vessel.

The nForcer FM 175D engine is among a growing number of solutions offered by FMD. It has recently created a Technology Center of Excellence, consolidating into one platform FMD’s emerging technologies, including artificial Intelligence (AI), digital defenses, SMART engineering solutions, uncrewed mission management and FM OnBoard.