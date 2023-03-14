Kongsberg Digital launches new cloud-based simulation training solution

Kongsberg Digital has launched another advanced simulation technology as an online training application on its digital platform. Called K-Sim Navigation CLOUD, it is based on Kongsberg’s well-regarded simulation technology and was developed in a project funded by Innovation Norway. The solution enables schools and training centers to provide high-quality simulation training in navigation and ship handling, including ECDIS and radar. It is designed to provide basic navigation training in compliance with DNV’s Class D requirements.

For training institutes with onsite simulators, K-Sim Navigation CLOUD is well-suited for blended learning and as a supplement to classroom or full-mission simulator training. The training application can also be used as a stand-alone offer by other training providers enabling them to provide their students with simulation exercises without investing in hardware.

Using an advanced physics engine and state-of-the-art hydrodynamic modeling, it provides students with highly realistic training using vessels, objects, and equipment that behave and interact as in real life. A sophisticated new visual system powered by Unreal Engine brings vessels, geographical areas, and all possible weather conditions to life.

The first training center in the world to offer K-Sim Navigation CLOUD to its students will be the Maritime Academy of Asia and the Pacific (MAAP) in the Philippines, which started using Kongsberg Digital’s K-Sim Connect platform in 2019 for cloud-based simulation training to complement classroom education.

“Digitalization plays an increasingly major part in improving safety, efficiency and in contributing to more sustainable maritime operations. By combining our unique domain expertise in digital solutions with our broad experience in advanced simulation technology, we are proud to raise the bar for simulation training even further,” says Andreas Jagtøyen, Executive Vice President at Kongsberg Digital. “Following the success of our launch of cloud-based simulation solutions for engine and radar, amongst others, we have seen a great demand in the market to do the same with navigation. The advantages of online solutions are apparent; students and instructors will get increased flexibility, and the students will get much more volume training.”