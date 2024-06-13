New ABS CLP-V(PARR) notation allows box ship operators to load more containers on deck Written by Nick Blenkey









ABS has published a new notation that enables containership operators to load an additional tier of containers on deck with reduced risk of loss due to parametric rolling. Called

CLP-V(PARR), it combines the ABS Computer Lashing Program notation with mandatory parametric roll guidance to allow operators to optimize stowage and lashing of containers without loss of safety margin.

“Optimizing container loading is key to efficient vessel operations but also has a foundational impact on safety, especially where container losses are concerned. This challenge has been addressed with the new notation,” said Christoph Rasewsky, ABS global container sector lead. “Applying CLP-V(PARR) means that operators can achieve the most flexible loading configurations and stay within the required safety margin.”

Integrated into a weather routing program, CLP-V(PARR) provides operational guidance that can allow the loading of up to additional 640 containers on a typical 15,000 TEU vessel (+4.4%) or up to 960 containers on a 24,000 TEU vessel (+4.6%).

According to ABS, CLP-V(PARR) employs a unique approach to calculating load reduction factors on specific routes and sections rather than on a complete voyage. By analyzing sea conditions using wave scatter diagrams, carriers can apply more specific load reduction factors and reduce risk of cargo loss from parametric rolling.

Because expected sea conditions are different from leg to leg, lashing calculation reduction factors and physical stowage on containerships can be adjusted accordingly. Thus, operators now have a way to adjust loading according to the section of the route being sailed and benefit from higher loading capabilities as well as increased operational flexibility.

CLP-V(PARR) offers simple integration into existing processes and with commercially available voyage planning software. The notation can be used to illustrate the impact on profitability of additional loading and the potential safety impact on making planned route diversions.

“ABS is working closely with voyage planning software developers to graphically visualize the parametric roll polar charts according to loading and weather conditions along the voyage,” said Peter Kim, senior principal engineer, corporate technology, at ABS.