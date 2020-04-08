Marine Jet Power introduces remote customer service capabilities

Uppsala, Sweden, based global waterjet supplier Marine Jet Power (MJP) has introduced remote support capabilities for MJP waterjets operating with electronic control systems. The solution, had already been under development, was accelerated to assist customers during the current situation and the growing travel restrictions imposed to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The new remote service application will allow authorized MJP representatives to remotely and securely access the shipboard computers to diagnose and troubleshoot alarms, conduct software updates and assist with startups and new vessel commissioning.

“We were already working on a remote solution prior to the outbreak of coronavirus,” said, MJP Chief Technology Officer Staffan Sormark. “But to better serve our customers we have launched an early version of the remote technology to meet the needs of our customers now.”

The secure software uses an encrypted connection and requires authorization from the ship operator to grant access to MJP representatives at the start of each new remote session. Compatible with MJP JetMaster 3 and MJP 2000 systems, the new software is available free to all MJP customers and can be downloaded from the company’s website.

“As our customers adapt to this challenging situation, we have taken a decisive step to ensure that they continue to receive the highest level of support possible,” said MJP Executive Vice President, Damian O’Toole. “From our office in Sweden, our engineers and service team can continue to safely assist customers worldwide with the same level of care and attention they normally receive from MJP.”

The company can access, diagnose and resolve most issues remotely. However, some instances will require in-person MJP support and arrangements have been made with local service providers to continue to serve customer when possible.