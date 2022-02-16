Kongsberg wins major Australian simulator contract

One of Australia’s largest maritime training centers, the South Metropolitan TAFE (Technical and Further Education) institute in Fremantle, Western Australia, has awarded Kongsberg Digital (KDI) an important tender that will see it supply an extensive range of maritime simulator solutions.

The new contract commits KDI to the delivery, installation and commissioning of a complete maritime simulator suite of hardware and software technology, replacing SM TAFE’s current maritime simulator systems. The contract also includes digital services enabling online simulation training through KDI’s K-Sim Connect platform, as well as “train the trainer” courses and a five-year support and maintenance agreement.

The delivery, scheduled for second and third quarter 2022, will include K-Sim Engine Simulators with one instructor station, 12 student stations and a High-Voltage Circuit Breaker Simulator, enabling the safe, realistic and efficient training of electrical engineering students and crew, fully meeting the STCW requirements.

On the ship handling side, a suite of K-Sim Navigation simulators will be delivered. This includes two DNV Class A and two DNV Class B bridges with DP (dynamic positioning) functionality, two instructor stations and an ECDIS and Ship Stability Simulator Laboratory featuring an instructor station and 12 student stations.

The contract was awarded to KDI through an open and competitive process.

“We are very pleased to continue our strong alliance with South Metropolitan TAFE, which is widely recognized as an establishment of distinction, providing world-class courses and traineeships addressing the varied needs of the maritime industry,” said Andreas Jagtøyen, executive vice president digital ocean at Kongsberg Digital.