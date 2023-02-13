Italian Navy SDO-SuRS submarine rescue ship will feature Kongsberg propulsion solution Written by Nick Blenkey









A new SDO-SuRS (Special and Diving Operations – Submarine Rescue Ship) to be built by the Italian shipyard T.Mariotti for the Italian Navy will feature a suite of Kongsberg solutions that includes a pair of Elegance propulsion pods.

Kongsberg’s Elegance pod system aboard the SDO-SuRS combines the direct electric permanent magnet (PM) motor driven pods, matched with a Kongsberg electric power system, including batteries and power management system. The Elegance pods provide propulsion for precise and efficient vessel operation. The permanent magnet electric motor provides optimal efficiency over a large speed range, combined with a hydrodynamic design developed in Kongsberg’s Hydrodynamic Research Center.

The compactly designed pods have a low oil content and double barrier seal solution, to protect the ocean, while offering vessels the ability to operate in fully electric zero emissions mode in port or for limited offshore operations.

Additionally, the order includes three Kongsberg tunnel thrusters, Mcon propulsion control system, DP3 (Dynamic Positioning) system, and single and multibeam echo sounders.

The vessel build program offers further potential opportunities for Kongsberg Maritime in the shape of Autonomous Underwater Vehicles.

The 120 meter vessel will replace Nave Anteo, which has now reached the end of its operating life after over forty-five years of use. As well as meeting the need for a specialized unit for the search and rescue of damaged submarines, the new ship will also offer support to a wide spectrum of military and civil underwater activities, and special operations.

“This contract represents the start of an exciting market development for the Elegance pod propulsion systems,” says Ottar Ristesund, SVP sales, Kongsberg Maritime. “The quiet, efficient operation of these traction propeller equipped units aboard the SDO-SuRS vessel will help show the naval shipbuilding industry that the way ahead is with permanent magnet pod propulsors. Not only do they offer the end user an efficient, noiseless, carbon-reducing future-proof propulsion platform, shipyards love them too as the units utilize simple interfaces that allow safe and easy fitting to the hull”

Trond Jakobsen, senior vice president integrated solutions sales at Kongsberg added: “It’s a great honor to be working with T.Mariotti shipyard on the SDO-SuRS project. Kongsberg Maritme and T.Mariotti have a long-standing relationship going back many years, particularly concerning Kongsberg’s supply of propulsion equipment and associated control systems for ferries and cruise liners. It’s doubly pleasing to mention that this contract has further opportunities associated with it which could come into fruition in 2023.”

“SDO SuRS is a demanding project and requires the highest level of technology to ensure performance and safety. She will be powered by Kongsberg, definitely a reliable partner for T.Mariotti Shipyard. We are glad to share with them this sophisticated appointment,” said Marco Ghiglione, T.Mariotti’s managing director.