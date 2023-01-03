HHI-EMD methanol engine passes milestone test

A methanol dual fuel genset engine for the world’s first methanol-fueled containership has completed its FAT(Factory Acceptance Test) for the shipowner, Maersk.

The engine is a Hyundai Heavy Industries – Engine & Machinery Division (HHI-EMD) HiMSEN model H32DF-LM.

According to HHI-EMD, the 5,400 bhp engine demonstrated excellent performance and quality in the tests at its Ulsan, South Korea, factory. It incorporates special materials to prevent corrosion and applies diesel cycle combustion and electronically controlled fuel injection methods in methanol mode to enable high-power operation in stable condition.

The engine will be supplied to the first 2,100 TEU methanol-fueled containership under construction for Maersk at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard.

HHI-EMD has thus far booked orders for a total of 50 methanol dual fuel HiMSEN engines and is expecting demand to rise