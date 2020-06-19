Hamworthy Pumps expands its service business

Singapore-headquartered Hamworthy Pumps Pte. Ltd. is moving to strengthen its aftersales activities and to make it easier and cheaper for vessel managers to get authorized service and replacement pumps.

Hamworthy aims to enter agreements with local service providers in 15 countries within the next 12 months and says that a new partnership with PumpsPlus in Canada will be the first of many.

Unauthorized spare parts of dubious quality can cause problems with even the best marine and offshore pumps, says Hamworthy. If a breakdown occurs, it is costly for the owner and ultimately also for the manufacturer whose reputation is tarnished.

Hamworthy Pumps has launched a new service provider concept to both support customers’ businesses and protect the value of its own brand, which dates back to 1889. The Singaporean manufacturer of marine and offshore pumps has identified a number of key markets and intend to enter into agreements with external service providers who keep the most common spare parts and replacement pumps in stock.

“We want to make it easier for the customer to purchase original spare parts and authorised services. With a local presence, we will be able to deliver critical wear parts like bearings, o-rings, shaft seals and the most sought-after replacement pumps within 48 hours,” says Morten Christian Larsen, Aftersales Director at Svanehøj Group, Hamworthy Pumps’ parent company.

PumpsPlus is a major sales and service provider in the Canadian industrial market with its head office in Saint John, New Brunswick, and service and repair facilities in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia and St. John’s, Newfoundland.

“PumpsPlus already represent a number of well-known pump manufacturers in different markets, and their knowledge and experience in pumps will help us grow our business in Canada. We expect our Canadian customers to benefit from this agreement because local representation for spares and services significantly reduces delivery times and costs”, says Regional Sales Manager at Hamworthy Pumps, Alex Dickinson.

“Our new partnership with Hamworthy Pumps puts PumpsPlus in a position to be a full-service provider for marine pumps nationwide,” says Cory White, Technical Sales Representative at PumpsPlus. “It allows us to become a one-stop-shop for customers, from sales to services and engineering support. This partnership will allow us to take on jobs that we otherwise would not have been able to do.”

The launch of the new service concept is part of a general build-up within service and aftersales at Hamworthy Pumps. Along with its sister company Svanehøj, last year, Hamworthy Pumps established a large shared service centre near the terminal in Singapore to support a growing customer base in South and Southeast Asia.