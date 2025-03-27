H2ESTIA aims to develop world first zero-emission general cargo ship Written by Nick Blenkey









Led by the Netherlands Innovation Company (NIM), the just-launched H2ESTIA Project aims to develop the world’s first zero-emission general cargo ship powered by liquid hydrogen. The project is supported by the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management and is a key pillar of the Netherlands Maritime Masterplan.

The focus of H2ESTIA is on designing, constructing, and demonstrating a hydrogen-powered cargo vessel that will operate in the North Sea and beyond. Managed by Van Dam Shipping, the ship is designed to transport bulk goods, eliminating harmful emissions and redefining the future of sustainable shipping.

At the heart of the H2ESTIA Project is its integrated approach to hydrogen powered propulsion. The vessel will be equipped with a newly designed cryogenic hydrogen storage and bunkering system, enabling safe handling and storage of liquid hydrogen at extremely low temperatures. A hydrogen fuel cell system together with batteries will provide primary propulsion, delivering clean power. To further enhance energy efficiency, the ship will incorporate wind-assisted propulsion and waste heat recovery solutions, reducing hydrogen consumption. Digital twin technology will create a virtual model of the ship, allowing for real-time monitoring, operational optimization, and enhanced safety measures.

“Parallel to the H2ESTIA Project, we are working on securing the supply, as well as the necessary bunkering and logistics,” said Jan van Dam, CEO, Van Dam Shipping. “This is a combined effort, as a single ship alone does not generate sufficient demand. Collaboration at this stage is what transforms our ambitions into reality.”

The H2ESTIA Project is supported by a consortium that includes, TNO, MARIN, the University of Twente, Cryovat, EnginX, Encontech, classification society RINA and the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management.