Furuno goes big on multi-function displays

Over the years, Furuno USA has done an exceptional job of listening to its customers — including adding a smaller 9-inch display to its NavNet TZtouch3 line of multi-function displays (MFDs) . Now, Furuno is responding to customer requests at the other end of the spectrum with the introduction of two new, extra-large 22-inch and 24-inch models. Aptly named TZtouchXL, these super-wide, full-HD (1920×1080 FHD resolution) MFDs include all of the features that have made NavNet TZtouch3 successful.

The TZT22X and TZT24X deliver all of the features that make NavNet TZtouch3 easy to operate. Additionally, the large screens can be split to display six different windows. The edge-swipe feature makes it simple and intuitive for users to find what they need. Swipe from the left to view or hide navigation data, from the right to see all shortcuts, from the bottom to view layer options with new organizational tools, or swipe down from the top to easily access customized Quick Pages. A single tap selects most options, so the user is never more than a swipe and tap away from the most commonly accessed features. TZtouchXL comes with ten preset screen configurations, or users can quickly build their own custom displays with up to a 6-way split screen layout.

“Our customers spoke, and we listened,” said Brad Reents, President of Furuno USA Inc. “Owners of larger vessels have asked for all of the features of NavNet TZtouch3 in a bigger MFD, and we’re thrilled to deliver on that request. TZtouchXL packs all of the options a captain could ask for into a larger display with the same simple and familiar interface. The edge-to-edge all-glass look of TZtouchXL will add to the elegance and sophistication of any helm with all of the power, responsiveness, and ease of use that NavNet TZtouch3 is known for.”

Mariners with TZtouch3 networks can easily incorporate the TZtouchXL MFDs into their existing network or build their own from the ground up for the perfect navigation suite, including:

Award-winning Solid-State (NXT) or Magnetron (X-Class) Radars

Multiple power-packed Fish Finder options

Award-winning DFF3D Multibeam Sonar

Multiple AIS and VHF options

NavPilot Autopilots

Satellite Compasses

Multiple weather tracking options

