Finnlines hybrid RO/ROs to have MAN B&W two-stroke main engines

Grimaldi Group member Finnlines has awarded MAN Energy Solutions an order to supply six MAN B&W 9S50ME-C9.6 Tier II-compliant main engines for three 238-meter RO/RO vessels intended for operation in the Baltic Sea.

MAN Energy Solutions’ two-stroke licensee – Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (Engine & Machinery Business Unit) – will build the engines in Korea, while Nanjing Jinling shipyard in China will construct the vessels. Delivery of the first vessels is expected from 2021.

As part of the vessel’s hybrid propulsion solution, the MAN B&W ME-C engineswill enablethe ships to deliver a 100% increase in efficiency when measured in terms of consumption/ton of freight transported, compared to existing vessels.

The new order follows an order placed by Grimaldi in 2019 for nine very similar vessels with the same scope of supply, and adds to recent orders MAN Energy Solutions has won in the competitive Baltic market.

Designed by Danish marine designer, Knud E. Hansen, the new RO/RO ships will be among the first examples of a new series of hybrid vessels. These will use fuel-oil during navigation and lithium mega-batteries in harbor, thus guaranteeing zero emissions in port – meeting the Registro Italiano Navale (RINA) Green Plus class notation – while still satisfying energy requirements at berth. The batteries will be recharged during navigation through shaft generators The newbuilds will also feature ice-class classification, 1A Super.

“We’re very happy to win this order and to add to our recent successes in the Finnish market,” said Bjarne Foldager – Senior Vice President, Head of Two-Stroke Business at MAN Energy Solutions. “To be able to add it to the previous nine vessels from the Grimaldi order is also very pleasing. Our technology will play a crucial role in this innovative hybrid propulsion system that really points the way for shipping in the future. I look forward to seeing these unique vessels enter service.”

“These new RO/ROs will be among the most environmentally sustainable ships of their type,” Foldager added. “Finnlines is a frontrunner in the development of hybrid power ships, of marine battery packs and of energy-management systems. By investing in research & development and by teaming with its suppliers, Finnlines is well on time to meet and clearly exceed all the ambitious environmental targets set by the IMO and by the international community for shipping.”

Mikael Lindholm, Head of Newbuilding Department, Finnlines, said: “These environmentally friendly vessels will be built taking all technological and environmental factors into account and thus will increase our energy efficiency further. We continue our successful track record in investing in the sustainable operation of our fleet.”