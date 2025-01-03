Energy-saving TMC compressors chosen for 6 methanol-fueled container vessels

While most of the focus on six 9,000 TEU containerships ordered by Maersk at China’s Yangzijiang Shipbuilding has been on the fact that they are methanol-fueled, the ships also feature a range of systems aimed at carbon savings and energy savings. That has seen TMC Compressors awarded a contract to deliver its highly energy-efficient Smart Air compressors for the vessels, which are part of Maersk’s fleet renewal program..

Under the contract, Oslo-headquartered TMC Compressors (TMC) will provide a complete marine compressed air system based on its Smart Air compressors, which offer up to 40 percent energy saving compared to conventional compressors. The system will consist of control and service air compressors.

“Maersk has previously announced that these six container vessels, which all have dual-fuel engines able to operate on green methanol, represent another step in the green transformation of the company’s fleet towards its net-zero target in 2040,” says Hans Petter Tanum, TMC’s director of sales and business development. “We are proud that our Smart Air compressors have been chosen for such future-oriented and sustainable vessels

The Smart Air compressors are based on a frequency-controlled technology that offers precise control of the compressor speed. Simply explained: the speed of the electrical motor will adjust itself according to what is required to produce the exact air volume necessary to meet the actual compressed air consumption at all times. In turn, lower air consumption requires less speed on the compressor, and this directly results in less power consumption.