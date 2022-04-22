Digital modeling will help Carnival identify its best decarbonization options Written by Nick Blenkey









Wärtsilä and Carnival Corporation are to use a digital model of the cruise ship Regal Princess to identify the best options for decarbonizing the ship. This initial project is being delivered under Wärtsilä’s new decarbonization modeling service. It will be expanded to model solutions that could be applied to the entire Carnival Corporation fleet.

The digital model of Regal Princess will be created by combining operational data from several different sources. Modeling capabilities and machine-learning algorithms developed by Wärtsilä will be used deliver a detailed analysis of vessel operational data.

The model will be used to simulate the impact of several technologies. A specific focus will be given to E-start, Wärtsilä’s patented electric smokeless start solution, as well as the Wärtsilä HY hybrid power concept with energy storage.

The simulations will identify the most beneficial retrofittable solution while minimizing the required installation.

“At Carnival Corporation we are totally committed to decarbonizing our operations,” says Chris Millman, vice president, corporate marine technology, Carnival Corporation. “A systematic, data-driven approach is essential. By working closely with Wärtsilä, a company with a depth of experience and expertise, we can establish a model that will allow us to get it right first time.”

“We are delighted to work with Carnival Corporation on this important project,” says Giulio Tirelli, director, business development, Wärtsilä Marine Power. “The complexity of current and forthcoming environmental regulations requires a methodical, systematic approach. The decarbonization modeling service is the most effective means for assessing and assuring the performance of investments aimed at meeting greenhouse gas emission reduction targets.”

There are multiple ways for ship owners and operators to comply with the International Maritime Organization’s upcoming Energy Efficiency for Existing Ships Index (EEXI) and the Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII). The broad range of available options increases the complexity of making the right choices. Wärtsilä’s decarbonization modeling service tackles this challenge by combining data-driven assessments with expert insight – enabling operators to maximize environmental impact with cost-effective investments.

Decarbonization modeling is part of a suite of Wärtsilä services to help ship owners plan their pathway to reducing emissions and complying with upcoming regulations. It utilizes several advanced machine-learning algorithms, including those powering Wärtsilä’s CII Insight – a new set of capabilities that enable owners to forecast vessel compliance with CII and understand the impact of alternative solutions.

Operated by Carnival Corporation’s Princess Cruises brand, the Regal Princess is a 330-meter long, 142,000 gt cruise ship built in 2014. It has a maximum capacity of 5,600 passengers and crew.