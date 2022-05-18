Danelec books 100-ship order for real-time performance monitoring

Though it’s coy about disclosing who the customer is, Birkeroed, Denmark, headquartered Danelec Marine reports that it has booked an order that will see it deliver real-time ship performance monitoring for a fleet of more than 100 vessels

The ships will be connected to the DanelecConnect cloud platform where a selected package of performance monitoring applications will unlock operational insights to reduce fuel consumption and enable the customer’s extensive decarbonization strategy.

Danelec will work closely with its wholly-owned subsidiary Kyma AS, whose shaft power meter will provide engine and bridge officers with vital propulsion data for more cost-effective ship handing with a lower carbon footprint.

Reflecting the collaboration focus of its cloud ecosystem, Danelec has also engaged DanelecConnect third-party solution partners to deliver further operational decision-making support based on a variety of parameters that, when monitored and analyzed correctly, will contribute significantly to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions across the fleet.

One of these third-party application providers will take DanelecConnect managed data from the fleet, analyze and compare the information to operational data collected from other ships to help improve fleet efficiency, reduce fuel costs and lower CO2 emissions, in addition to supporting navigational and environmental compliance.

In addition to the data analysis and operational insight delivered through DanelecConnect, Danelec’s low-cost Vessel Remote Server (VRS) will be installed on all vessels as the service agnostic link to the internet for dependable and secure data transfer to the cloud.

“With pressure across the industry to reduce GHG emissions it’s vital that ship owners and managers place emphasis on digitalization, but finding the right cost and performance balance can be challenging,” said Casper Jensen, CEO, Danelec. “This is why we developed a standardized approach that combines platform, a choice of applications and enabling hardware in a managed solution that can monitor and unlock insight on any kind of data generated on board, while being lower-cost and easier to roll-out than some more customized solutions.”