Damen to fit four more patrol vessels with Hull Vanes

Damen Shipyards has ordered four more Hull Vanes for installation on a series of patrol vessels it is building for the Dutch National Police.

The Hull Vane is a hydrodynamic wing-shaped stern appendage designed to convert energy from the stern wave and ship motions into forward thrust.

Following a European public tender, Damen Shipyards recently built and successfully delivered a 20 meter Stan Patrol 2005 and a 25 meter Stan Patrol 2506 to the Dutch National Police. In the bid package, Damen Shipyards introduced a number of solutions to reduce emissions, such as a light-weight composite superstructure and an exhaust gas after treatment system. To reduce the fuel consumption at patrol speed (20 km/h) and to reduce the wavemaking of the vessels, Damen included a Hull Vane on both designs.

With the performance proven on the first two vessels in the series, Damen Shipyards has now placed an order for four more Hull Vanes, to complete the series of six vessels for the Dutch National Police. These vessels will be delivered during 2020 and 2021.

While the 20 meter patrol vessels will be used predominantly on inland waters, the 25 meter vessels will venture out in coastal waters frequently, and will therefore also benefit from the reduced ship motions in waves offered by the Hull Vane.

“We are very pleased to count Damen Shipyards among our repeat customers,” says Bruno Bouckaert, Sales Director of Wageningen, Netherlands, headquartered Hull Vane B.V. “From the 28 Hull Vanes built so far, eight have been installed on patrol vessels and another six are on order for other patrol vessels. Making less waves means that less energy is needed to propel these vessels.”

Bouckaert notes that, rather than just specifying a top speed and aiming for the lowest build cost, public tenders are increasingly based on lifecycle costs, with a clearly defined operational profile. The result is a vessel with significantly lower operating costs and improved performance in real-life conditions