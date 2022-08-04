Alfa Laval adds bunker procurement optimization to StormGeo

Within a few months of its acquisition of weather intelligence specialist StormGeo, Alfa Laval has signed an agreement to acquire BunkerMetric, a Scandinavian software company that develops advanced decision support tools for the marine bunker segment. The company will be merged into StormGeo, enhancing its route advisory and voyage optimization services for the shipping industry.

Headquartered in Denmark, BunkerMetric helps ship operators and bunker procurement departments find the best bunker procurement plan and improve voyage margins. Using sophisticated algorithms, the company’s procurement optimization tool uncovers bunkering strategies and market insights that let shipping companies improve their bottom line.

“The acquisition of BunkerMetric will further strengthen the StormGeo suite of software products and services,” says Soeren Andersen, CEO of StormGeo. “BunkerMetric’s advanced procurement optimization tool is a welcomed addition to our route advisory services, giving shipping customers timely data for choosing the best bunkering options. It will help optimize scheduling, fuel and voyage performance.”

“We are excited to become part of StormGeo and the Alfa Laval family,” says Christian Plum, CEO of BunkerMetric, who helped found the innovative start-up in 2018. “Combining BunkerMetric’s state-of-the-art optimization algorithms and data platforms with StormGeo’s cutting-edge data science will mean valuable synergies for existing and future customers.”

BunkerMetric’s procurement optimization tool will become a subscription service within StormGeo’s existing s-Suite. It will support well-considered decisions when purchasing bunkers, such as the selection of ports, volumes, and fuel grades for bunkering. Global shipping companies can use it to minimize costs while taking relevant operational, commercial, and environmental factors into account.

“By leveraging BunkerMetric’s deep expertise and proven optimization tool, StormGeo customers will be able to streamline their operations,” says Andersen. “As well as reducing their bunker procurement costs, they will gain significant fuel savings through optimized real-time decision-making.”

“Like StormGeo, BunkerMetric is committed to digitalization and decarbonization,” says Plum. We look forward to joining forces in a way that shrinks both customer expenses and carbon footprint.”