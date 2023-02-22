ABS verifies game changing non-flammable Blue G battery technology

ABS has issued New Technology Qualification (NTQ) for a groundbreaking, non-flammable battery technology for use at sea. Called Blue G, the state-of-the-art vanadium redox flow battery system from Singapore’s Gennal Engineering Pte Ltd is now planned to move into prototype testing later this year.

The Blue G battery is comprised of a water-based electrolyte solution, storage tank, stack cell and regulating pump. The process of charging and discharging energy does not produce excess heat – a unique feature of the system.

“Vanadium redox technology is a potential game changer in the application of batteries at sea,” said Gareth Burton, ABS vice president, technology. “It has the advantages of a long lifespan, greatly improved energy capacity and an improved safety profile as a non-flammable product. This technology is one that has the potential to accelerate the energy transition in the maritime industry, supporting global decarbonization goals.”

Gennal says advantages of its system including scalability and a longer lifespan – more than 25 years, which is double that of a typical lithium-ion battery. Gennal also emphasizes the battery design’s recyclable feature showing that the vanadium electrolyte is easily extracted and recycled when the Blue G battery is decommissioned.

“We are glad to be partnering with ABS in achieving this qualification for Blue G. It reflects the confidence ABS has in Gennal in helping the industry to accelerate forward toward marine decarbonization,” said Alex Peck, Director of Gennal Engineering.

As we reported back in August last year, the Blue G battery system is a key component of a next generation green OSV being developed with ABS support by a strategic partnership that includes three Malaysian shipbuilding and ship repair (SBSR) companies in Malaysia: Grade One Marine Shipyard (GOMS); Muhibbah Marine Engineering (MME); and Shin Yang Shipyard (SYS).