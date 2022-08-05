ABS issues advisory on creating and using metadata

To support the growing development and adoption of smart, autonomous and remote-control functions in the marine and offshore industries, ABS has released an advisory providing best practices for creating and using metadata for managing digital information.

Metadata defines and describes other data and what it relates to, providing context to enable data to be processed and translated into usable information.

“Metadata is one of those behind-the-scenes elements of the digital transformation that impacts all aspects of a vessel from design to operation to decommissioning,” says Patrick Ryan, ABS senior vice president, global engineering and technology. “Supporting ship owners and operators to capitalize on this information is core to our mission. Because of its role in translating other data, making it more useable, metadata is an essential element of smart, autonomous, and remote-control functions that rely on data to support decisions by humans or systems.”

The ABS Advisory on Data Quality for Marine and Offshore Application – Metadata, is the latest in ABS’ continuing series on the utilization of vessel data.