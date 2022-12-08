ABS explores the future of cutting edge maritime tech

Will autonomous vessels dominate the oceans? Can artificial intelligence design an optimized offshore asset? Is nuclear power the ultimate energy source of the future? These are some of the questions facing maritime industry leaders as a wave of new technologies is poised to revolutionize the sector.

Recognizing the coming surge of innovations, ABS has released a new report, “Technology Trends: Exploring the Future of Maritime Innovation.”

The publication, launched by the ABS Hellenic Technical Committee, offers an executive glimpse into the future of advanced marine and offshore technologies, laying out a vision and timeline for key technological milestones on the journey to net-zero emissions and digitalization.

“Innovation in the maritime industry is cyclical, and we’re on the verge of a new wave of technologies and change,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS senior vice president, global engineering and technology. “Guided by close collaboration with industry leaders here in Athens and beyond, and our own understanding of the market, ABS is able to share where we think these technologies are going. We offer this publication as a high-level roadmap for the industry’s clean energy transition, digitalization, and applied research in areas like new materials and computer-aided design.”

Download a copy of the new report here.