ABB launches digital solution said to enable 20% fuel savings Written by Nick Blenkey









ABB Turbocharging has launched Tekomar XPERT marine, a digital solution offering shipowners simplified management of propulsion efficiency and emissions reporting.

“By enabling potential combined emission savings of up to 20%,” says ABB, “this product suite can make a significant contribution to the decarbonization of the shipping industry, which is under regulatory pressure to halve its carbon footprint by 2050.

Tekomar XPERT marine has three modules covering:

the engine;

hull and propeller; and

emissions.

Combined, says ABB, these modules provide actionable insights into ship performance, based on which shipping companies can make better operating decisions, which lead to notable fuel savings. This, in turn, enables vessels to achieve improved carbon intensity index (CII) ratings. Charter party conformity on emissions reporting is also eased.

Tekomar XPERT’s engine module is already an established solution favored by many shipping companies and currently optimizes the performance of more than 8,000 engines in operation.

The hull and propeller and the emissions modules have been launched to extend the solution’s capabilities.

The emissions module enables the CII rating and CO2 emissions to be accurately forecasted, allowing for pre-validated emissions reporting in line with the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) and the EU’s Monitoring, Reporting & Verification (MRV) requirements. The module has an easy to use, automated reporting function based on electronic logbook data. The actual CII ranking and its simulation is based on the key operating parameters of the vessel, as well as historic data.

The hull and propeller module provides insights into the vessel’s performance in real time. For example, it enables an accurate assessment of de-fouling requirements, which can have a significant positive impact on vessel’s performance—fouling can lead to an overconsumption of fuel of up to 20%. With the level of insights provided by the software, effective planning of improvement actions is greatly simplified.

“Tekomar XPERT marine raises our digital offering to a new level by adding the hull and propeller, and emission modules to our engine room offering,” said Cristian Corotto, vice president digital customer solutions at ABB Turbocharging. “These combined analytics deliver real customer value through enabling greater efficiencies. For example, fuel savings of up to 3 tons per day can be achieved by optimizing performance of the engines alone, which translates to some 9 tons of CO2 emissions per day.”

“Just as important,” says Corotto, “is the system’s delivery of information needed to support decision-making related to the optimal timing of cleaning events, and the identification of the root cause of reduced propulsion efficiency. Essentially, with Tekomar XPERT marine customers are ready for the next level of data-driven decision making.”

Results of analyses from all the three modules are immediately available to shipowners and operators, and the solution can be integrated to work with existing data collection systems without the need for installing additional hardware. The expanded digital analytics offering promotes benchmarking, historic tracking and forecasting. Furthermore, the system offers advisory support on all levels, from the engine to the ship’s hull and propeller, as well as its emissions and CII ranking.

Customers can gain 24/7 access via a portal where they can view and benchmark their entire fleets. Operational data can be shared with ABB via C-2-C connectivity, following which ABB will assess, analyze and provide expert operational insights. Tekomar XPERT marine functions across all engines regardless of make, type and age.