Bollinger Shipyards celebrates 75th anniversary

Lockport, La., headquartered Bollinger Shipyards today unveiled a commemorative logo celebrating its 75th anniversary that it will use for the remainder of the year.

“My grandfather started this company in 1946 as a small machine shop here in Lockport. Seventy-five years later, our facilities, projects and footprint look very different, however, the most important things haven’t changed—our values and relentless commitment to safety, quality, and integrity,” said Ben Bordelon, President and CEO of Bollinger Shipyards. “Today, we’re proud that Bollinger-built vessels can be found in nearly every corner of the globe. I’m excited to unveil this new logo to celebrate and mark this milestone for our company and our Bollinger family.”

Founded as a small machine shop by Donald G. Bollinger in 1946 to service the local agriculture and oil industries, today Bollinger Shipyards is under its third generation of family ownership and is the largest privately owned and operated shipbuilder in the United States with 11 shipyards.

The most recent shipyard, Bollinger Houma, was added just last month with the acquisition of Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc.’s Terrebonne Parish shipyard facilities. This expanded Bollinger’s new construction and repair capacity and capabilities to better serve its key defense and commercial customers.