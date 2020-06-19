BIW set for strike?

The only members of shipbuilder Bath Iron Works’ largest union anywhere near the Bath, Me,, shipyard on Monday could well be those standing outside it on picket duty.

More than 4,300 IAM Local S6 members began voting today on a “last, best and final” offer from the employer that was unanimously rejected by the union negotiating committee. Under that offer, union members would get a 9% pay raise over three years.

The negotiating committee says the offer is subpar in wage increases, healthcare costs and attacks seniority. Another major point of contention, according to the union, is “BIW’s intention to bring in out-of-state subcontractors to perform IAM members’ core shipbuilding work.”

The local is recommending that its members reject the contract and vote to strike.

Today, the local’s website gave detailed picketing instructions.

Anyone planning to picket in the Main Yard must report to the Local S6 Union Hall; 722 Washington Street, Bath, ME, 04530.

You must sign in and sign out using the available sign in sheets.

There is a four-hour minimum for picketing a week, 24/7.

You will be assigned a designated area and the name of a strike captain to report to.

The strike captains will be wearing neon-lime green baseball hats.

For all off-site facilities, please report to the Harding’s gate.

The same rules apply as in the main yard- there is a four-hour minimum for picketing a week, 24/7.

If you do not sign in/out or picket, you will be ineligible for strike benefits.