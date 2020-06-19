Venezuela sanctions: U.S. designates two more ships

The U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Asset Control OFAC yesterday designated two more shipping companies and two ships as breaking Venezuela sanctions. It also withdrew the designations earlier imposed on two other companies and ships.

Delos Voyager Shipping Ltd. is the registered owner of the Panamanian-flagged crude oil tanker Delos Voyager (IMO 9273052).

OFAC says that Delos Voyager loaded approximately 515,000 barrels of Venezuelan crude in mid-January 2020 and delivered it to Qingdao, China, in February 2020. Delos Voyager loaded a second cargo of 515,000 barrels at Amuay Bay in late March 2020 and delivered it to another vessel near Malaysia in mid-May 2020.

Romina Maritime Co Inc. is the registered owner of the Liberian-flagged crude oil tanker Euroforce (IMO 9251585).

Euroforce loaded approximately 500,000 barrels of Venezuelan crude in mid-March 2020, and transferred the cargo to another vessel in the South China Sea in late May 2020.

The Equasis data base gives some insight into who actually operates these vessels.

Delos Voyager’s ISM Manager is Cyprus-based Columbia Shipmanagement. It is classed by DNV GL and its P&I insurer is the London Club.

Euroforce’s ship manager/ commercial manager and also its ISM manager is Piraeus, Greece, headquartered Eurotankers, Inc. It is classed with Bureau Veritas and its P&I insurer is the West of England Shipowners Club,

OFAC has given those providing services to the two vesssels a deadline to sever their connections. It says:

“Concurrent with this action, OFAC is issuing a general license that authorizes certain transactions and activities that are ordinarily incident and necessary to the wind down of transactions involving these entities and vessels through 12:01 am eastern daylight time, July 21, 2020.”

SANCTIONS LIFTED ON TWO

In addition to today’s designations, OFAC is delisting two companies, Afranav Maritime Ltd and Seacomber Ltd, as well as two vessels, the Athens Voyager (IMO 9337391) and the Chios I (IMO 9792187). OFAC designated the two companies on June 2, 2020, for operating in the oil sector of the Venezuelan economy. On the same date, OFAC identified the two vessels as blocked property. Following their designations, both companies have committed to enhanced risk-based sanctions compliance programs based on the model OFAC has recommended in its published guidance and pledged to cease involvement in the oil sector of the Venezuelan economy so long as the Maduro regime remains in power.

OFAC says that the delisting action “supports the statement that U.S. sanctions need not be permanent. Sanctions are intended to bring about a positive change of behavior, as identified in the case of these maritime entities. The United States has made clear that the removal of sanctions is available for individuals and entities designated under E.O. 13692 or E.O. 13850, both as amended, who, among other things, take concrete and meaningful actions to restore democratic order, refuse to take part in human rights abuses, speak out against abuses committed by the illegitimate Maduro regime, cease involvement in the oil, gold, financial, and defense and security sectors of the Venezuelan economy, or combat corruption in Venezuela.”

