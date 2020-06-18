Alfa Laval inks two three-year BWTS frame agreements

Alfa Laval has signed two frame agreements that includes firm orders to deliver its PureBallast 3 ballast water management systems to about 40 vessels, with options covering another 40 systems. The value of the firm orders is approximately SEK 100 million (about $10.6 million), including the PureBallast 3 systems and in some cases, deck houses and booster pump units.

The frame agreements extend over the next three years and are

Alfa Laval says that. even as the shipping industry has been impacted by the current pandemic, it has continued working closely with its marine customers.

“We are proud to have secured these orders – especially in these challenging times,” says Sameer Kalra, President of the Marine Division. “This confirms PureBallast 3’s status as a market-leading solution, while also proving that our focus on business continuity has been successful. We have worked hard to ensure that we remain close to our customers and can support them when they need us, despite the limitations imposed by the pandemic.”