Norwegian Cruise Line secures over $2 billion in added liquidity

Written by Nick Blenkey
image description

Easing many of the concerns raised in an SEC filing that we reported on earlier, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) today reports that it has successfully secured over $2 billion of additional liquidity.

Yesterday, Norwegian launched a series of capital markets transactions, led by Goldman Sachs, to raise approximately $2 billion. The total has since been upsized to gross proceeds of $2.225 billion ($2.4 billion if the underwriters exercise their full overallotment options) due to significant oversubscription and demand across all three offerings.

The transactions consisted of (1) $400 million public offering of common equity, (2) $750 million exchangeable senior notes offering, (3) $675 million senior secured notes offering and (4) $400 million private investment from global consumer-focused private equity firm L. Catterton.

Contingent on completion of the transactions, the company expects to have approximately $3.5 billion of liquidity. This significantly strengthens the company’s financial position and liquidity runway and it now expects to be positioned to withstand well over 12 months of voyage suspensions in a potential downside scenario.

The company says that, while this is not the company’s base case expectation, it has taken a swift and proactive approach to protect its future given the significant uncertainty and unknown duration of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

When the transactions are completed, the company says, the additional liquidity alleviates management’s concern about the company’s ability to continue as a going concern for the next 12 months.

Categories: Cruising, News Tags: , ,

RELATED ARTICLES