St. Johns Ship Building names Gentle VP repair

Palatka, Fla., based St. Johns Ship Building has appointed Ken Gentle to the position of vice president of repair.

In that role, Gentle will be leading the shipyard’s production and project management teams tasked with repairing various types of both steel and aluminum vessels.

“Kenneth comes to us with over four decades of industry experience and will head our diversified customer base of repair projects to include our own dry dock which will be mechanically upgraded and refitted to improve haul out capability,” said Jeff Bukoski, president of St. Johns Ship Building. “This assignment will allow us to utilize his industry knowledge and expertise to ensure success of our restructured repair program.”