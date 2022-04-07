Wagner named Alabama Shipyard CEO

Alabama Shipyard, LLC has appointed Greg Wagner as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Wagner is joining the Alabama Shipyard team from the position of CEO at Navarro Capital Partners LLC., an oil and gas industry marine and subsea construction support services provider.

Wagner is a graduate of SUNY Maritime College and has held management and executive positions in marine operations, business development, and project and asset management. Over the course of his career, he has successfully led several Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation (EPCI) projects, built strong organizational capabilities, and held roles at J. Ray McDermott, GL Noble Denton and Subsea 7, among others.