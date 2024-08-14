USCG extends Birdon America’s 47-foot MLB SLEP contract

Birdon America Inc. reports that the U.S. Coast Guard has exercised “Option Order 1” under the 47-foot MLB (Motor Lifeboat) Service Life Extension Program (SLEP) contract it was awarded in 2019. This modification extends the term of the contract through order years 6-10 and will allow up to another 72 MLBs to receive significant overhauls and upgrades.

“The unilateral contract modification speaks to the Coast Guard’s confidence in Birdon’s abilities as a major contractor,” said Birdon’s MLB program manager Patrick Kinser. “We are fully committed to continuing to deliver high quality boats on schedule to operational units on both coasts.”

The 47-foot MLB fleet was placed in service during the 1997-2002 timeframe with an expected service life of 25 years. The SLEP was initiated to extend the useful life of the MLB fleet by 20 years through 2047.

Since contract award, Birdon has established full-rate production facilities on both the U.S. East and , West coasts to facilitate a bi-coastal delivery process.

To date, Birdon has delivered nineteen 47-foot MLBs to operational units, with another nineteen 47-foot MLBs currently undergoing SLEP. With the July 25 modification, up to 117 total vessels can be delivered through 2029 from Birdon’s Bellingham, Wash., and Portland, Conn., facilities.

The 47-foot MLB is the Coast Guard’s primary search and rescue platform. As all-weather fast response vessels, the MLBs are used to patrol vast areas coastline. They are designed to operate in surf up to 20 feet, heavy weather with seas of 30 feet combined with 50 knot winds, and are rollover capable, meaning that if capsized, the vessels self-right and can continue operations