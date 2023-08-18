GD Electric Boat lays keel for SSN 805

Senior Navy leaders and shipbuilders gathered at General Dynamics Electric Boat shipyard in Groton, Connecticut, yesterday, to attend a keel-laying ceremony for the future Virginia-class submarine USS Tang (SSN 805), Aug. 17.

The keel laying ceremony signifies a major milestone in the life of a ship as it transitions to reality. The future USS Tang will be a Block V submarine and the 32nd Virginia Class submarine.

“This ship represents our ongoing commitment to provide the Navy with the most capable and lethal submarines it needs to ensure our country’s freedom in an increasingly contested undersea arena,” said Kevin Graney, president of General Dynamics Electric Boat. “It takes a diverse team of talented and dedicated professionals to design, engineer and build these remarkable machines, and each one of us comes to work every day knowing the safety of our sailors depends on the work we do.”

The keynote address was delivered by Vice Admiral William Houston, Commander, Submarine Forces

“I look at you, the workers, who build these magnificent submarines and I just cannot thank you enough,” said Houston. “As a submarine force commander responsible for 25,000 submariners, you give us the best platform to operate in the world.”

The ship’s sponsor, Mimi Donnelly, is the daughter-in-law, wife and mother of U.S. Navy submariners. She was accompanied at the ceremonies by her husband, retired Vice Admiral Jay Donnelly.

In a time-honored Navy tradition, Donnelly, in collaboration with a welder etched her initials onto a steel plate that will be installed on the future USS Tang. The bond symbolizes the enduring relationship between the sponsor, the ship, and her crew.

Donnelly has a long history of volunteer service to the Navy community. She was awarded the Department of the Navy Distinguished Public Service Award for her leadership while serving as the President and Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Dolphin Scholarship Foundation and as a Senior Advisor to the Submarine Officer Spouse Association.

“I am honored to recognize Ms. Donnelly, as well as the shipbuilders who are here today, to celebrate Tang’s keel laying as we look forward to a long life of service,” said Capt. Mike Hollenbach, Virginia-class program manager. “This is a significant milestone as the submarine begins to take shape in preparation for future delivery to the Fleet where she will enforce our freedom by deterring enemies, protecting our interests and underscoring our nation’s dominance of the seas.”

Tang is the third Navy submarine to be named for the regal blue surgeonfish, chosen in honor of the success both previous namesakes endured in battle.

The first Navy ship to bear the name Tang, SS 306, was commissioned in 1943 and is one of the most storied American submarines in history, with more than 30 enemy ships hit or sunk during battles in the Pacific theater. Tang (SS 306) received four battle stars and two Presidential Unit Citations for service during World War II, and its commanding officer received the Medal of Honor for the ship’s final heroic actions.

The second Tang, SS 563, was commissioned in 1951 and earned four battle stars for service in Vietnamese waters.

The third Tang will be the 32nd Virginia-class submarine. Boats in this class have superior stealth, firepower and maneuverability than previous classes. They can hit shore-based targets with highly accurate Tomahawk cruise missiles and are capable of long-term, stealth surveillance of sea forces, littoral waters or ground targets. Their design also provides for special operation forces delivery and support, mine delivery and minefield mapping, and anti-submarine and anti-ship warfare.