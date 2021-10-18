Detyens wins $8.9 million cable layer contract

Detyens Shipyards Inc., North Charleston, S.C., has been awarded an $8,991,045 firm-fixed-price contract for a 90-calendar day shipyard availability. The work to be performed provides for services for the regular overhaul and drydocking availability of the cable laying repair USNS Zeus (T-ARC 7).

The contract, which was competitively procured with four proposals received, also contains 11 unexercised options that, if exercised, would increase its cumulative to $9,975,203.

Work is expected to be completed by April 02, 2022. Fiscal 2022 working capital contract funds (Navy) in the amount of $8,991,045 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

The Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N32205-22-C-4170).