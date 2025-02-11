Detyens wins $21.1M USNS John Lenthall contract

Detyens Shipyards Inc., North Charleston, S.C., has been awarded a $21,145,267 firm-fixed-price contract (N3220525C4144) for a 180-calendar day shipyard availability for the regular overhaul and dry dock availability of Military Sealift Command’s fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Lenthall (T-AO 189).

Built at Avondale Shipyard, New Orleans, John Lenthall, is the third ship of the Henry J. Kaiser T-AO class and entered service in July 1987.

The contract includes a base period and four options that, if exercised, would bring its cumulative value to $21,783,917.

Work on the USNS John Lenthall will be performed in North Charleston, beginning March 23, 2025, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 18, 2025.

Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $21,145,267 are obligated for fiscal 2025 and will not expire at the end of the fiscal year. This contract was a small business set-aside with proposals solicited via the Government Point of Entry website and three offers received. Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N3220525C4144).